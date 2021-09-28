Amid a dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, the state government today eased Covid-related curbs and permitted wedding ceremonies and other events to be held in open spaces.

However, the number of people allowed to attend the ceremony will depend on the area, stated the Uttar Pradesh Home Department.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for wedding ceremonies and other events in open places, according to the area. Along with this, compliance with Covid-19 protocol and setting up of Covid-19 help desk at the entrance will be mandatory," announced the State Home Department on Twitter.

Earlier, the state government had capped the number of attendees at 50, which was further relaxed to 100 people on 19 September. As the number of Covid-19 infections continues to decline in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has decided to allow the events and marriage ceremonies to take place in the open.

Besides, all the coronavirus norms will have to be followed and the installation of a Covid help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to inoculate 10 crore people. Over 50% of the eligible population has been inoculated with at least a single shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, UP has reported seven new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 17,09,778 in the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

No fresh Covid-19 death has been reported, and the toll stands at 22,890, it said.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported each from Gorakhpur, Chandauli and Pilibhit, the statement said.

In the past 24 hours, six Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 16,86,712, it said.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 176, the statement added.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.