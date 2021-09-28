"The Uttar Pradesh government has given permission for wedding ceremonies and other events in open places, according to the area. Along with this, compliance with Covid-19 protocol and setting up of Covid-19 help desk at the entrance will be mandatory," announced the State Home Department on Twitter.
Earlier, the state government had capped the number of attendees at 50, which was further relaxed to 100 people on 19 September. As the number of Covid-19 infections continues to decline in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government has decided to allow the events and marriage ceremonies to take place in the open.
Besides, all the coronavirus norms will have to be followed and the installation of a Covid help desk is mandatory at the entry gate.
Uttar Pradesh is the first state to inoculate 10 crore people. Over 50% of the eligible population has been inoculated with at least a single shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, UP has reported seven new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 17,09,778 in the state, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
No fresh Covid-19 death has been reported, and the toll stands at 22,890, it said.