In a shocking incident captured on CCTV, an 85-year-old man was violently tossed into the air by a bull while walking in Meerut. The victim sustained critical injuries, raising concerns about the increasing problem of stray animals in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated7 Sep 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh: A CCTV footage of an elderly man who was violently tossed into the air by a bull during his evening walk in Meerut on Friday is circulating on social media.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as 85-year-old Kripal Singh. In the clip, he is strolling along a busy road when a bull suddenly attacks him from the front.

The bull lifts Kripal Singh several feet into the air before he crashes to the ground.

The report noted that Kripal Singh sustained severe injuries to his head and abdomen after the attack. The bull's horns caused his intestines to protrude, further stated reports.

Local shopkeepers quickly transported him to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. One user who had posted the video on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said Kripal Singh's condition was critical.

The victim is a resident of Ganganagar's B-Block in Meerut who walked to the Rajendrapuram market, where his son's electronics store is located. According to reports, Kripal Singh walks along that road regularly in his morning and evening routine.

Another report stated that the incident occurred near the residence of Dinesh Khatik, a minister in Yogi Adityanath led government in Uttar Pradesh. It further stated that senior police officer Rakesh Kumar had taken cognisance of the video, and a probe was underway.

'Cow Hug Day'

The growing number of stray and feral animals in Uttar Pradesh has become increasingly problematic. Over the past year, the state's livestock minister, Dharmpal Singh, has repeatedly pledged to address the problem by capturing stray cattle and relocating them to shelters.

In February 2023, Dharmpal Singh, had also urged the public to celebrate Valentine's Day by offering cows ‘gud and roti’ and taking their blessings. According to a Mint report, the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had appealed to the public to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. The directive was later cancelled after the move became the subject of memes on social media.

First Published:7 Sep 2024, 10:30 AM IST
