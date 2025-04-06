Uttar Pradesh electricity dept worker dismissed for waving Palestine flag during Eid

  • The termination notice was issued following his photographs, waving the Palestine flag, were circulated on social media.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated6 Apr 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Saqib Khan, who worked in the Kailashpur power house, waved the flag after Eid 'namaaz' on 31 March. Photographer: Bernardo De Niz/Bloomberg News
Saqib Khan, who worked in the Kailashpur power house, waved the flag after Eid ’namaaz’ on 31 March. Photographer: Bernardo De Niz/Bloomberg News

A contract worker in Uttar Pradesh's electricity department was dismissed from service in Saharanpur for allegedly waving a Palestine flag on Eid, PTI quoted officials as saying on Sunday.

According to the report, the termination notice was issued following his photographs, waving the Palestine flag, were circulated on social media.

Also Read | Palestine Seems Fated to Miss Out on Statehood

Saqib Khan, who worked in the Kailashpur power house, waved the flag after Eid 'namaaz' on 31 March. Citing the reason for Saqib's dismissal, electricity department executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar said the department deemed his action "anti-national" and promptly took steps.

"Saqib Khan, a contract worker in the Kailashpur power house, waved a flag of Palestine after offering 'namaaz' on Eid and posted of it a picture on social media," Kumar said.

"When the matter came to the department's notice, it was considered an anti-national activity and action was taken immediately. A letter was written to the contract company concerned and it was directed to remove Khan from service," he added.

Also Read | Man climbs London’s Big Ben with Palestinian flag tower; arrested | Watch

The department has instructed the contract company to immediately terminate Khan's employment and confirm the action.

Similar action:

The incident follows action against eight individuals in Saharanpur who were also seen in a video waving Palestine flags and raising slogans.

Currently, the authorities are identifying other individuals involved based on widely-circulated footage and plan to initiate legal proceedings against them.

Also Read | Columbia University to pay ₹3 crore to Jewish student after ‘fart spray’ error

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal had said on 31 March, as quoted by PTI, "A video has come to our notice through social media in which some youngsters are seen waving the flag of another country. The matter is being investigated, following which further action will be taken."

Vyom had said that, after offering 'namaaz' at the Ambala Road eidgah, some youngsters raised slogans while waving flags of another country that were promptly removed by police.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaUttar Pradesh electricity dept worker dismissed for waving Palestine flag during Eid
MoreLess
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.