Uttar Pradesh electricity dept worker dismissed for waving Palestine flag during Eid

A contract worker in Uttar Pradesh's electricity department was dismissed from service in Saharanpur for allegedly waving a Palestine flag on Eid, PTI quoted officials as saying on Sunday.

According to the report, the termination notice was issued following his photographs, waving the Palestine flag, were circulated on social media.

Saqib Khan, who worked in the Kailashpur power house, waved the flag after Eid 'namaaz' on 31 March. Citing the reason for Saqib's dismissal, electricity department executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar said the department deemed his action "anti-national" and promptly took steps.

"Saqib Khan, a contract worker in the Kailashpur power house, waved a flag of Palestine after offering 'namaaz' on Eid and posted of it a picture on social media," Kumar said.

"When the matter came to the department's notice, it was considered an anti-national activity and action was taken immediately. A letter was written to the contract company concerned and it was directed to remove Khan from service," he added.

The department has instructed the contract company to immediately terminate Khan's employment and confirm the action.

Similar action: The incident follows action against eight individuals in Saharanpur who were also seen in a video waving Palestine flags and raising slogans.

Currently, the authorities are identifying other individuals involved based on widely-circulated footage and plan to initiate legal proceedings against them.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal had said on 31 March, as quoted by PTI, "A video has come to our notice through social media in which some youngsters are seen waving the flag of another country. The matter is being investigated, following which further action will be taken."

Vyom had said that, after offering 'namaaz' at the Ambala Road eidgah, some youngsters raised slogans while waving flags of another country that were promptly removed by police.