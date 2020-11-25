Uttar Pradesh extends ban on strikes in state depts for another 6-month

LUCKNOW : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday extended the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the state, banning strikes in all departments and corporations under it for a period of another six months.

ESMA, as it is commonly known, gives police right to arrest without a warrant anybody violating the Act's provisions.

It has been invoked after taking permission from governor Anandiben Patel and a notification in this regard was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Mukul Singhal, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Earlier, ESMA was invoked in the state on May 22 this year.

"The Governor is pleased to prohibit, for a period of six months from the date of publication of this notification in the Gazette, strikes in any public service in connection with the affairs of the state of Uttar Pradesh and any service under a corporation owned or controlled by state Government and any service under a local authority", the notification said.

Under ESMA, employees in a long list of "essential services" like post and telegraph, railway, airport and port operations are prohibited from going on strike.

The Act mandates imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both, to any person who instigates a strike which is illegal under this Act.

