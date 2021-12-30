1 min read.Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 11:03 AM ISTLivemint
Although the state has reported only three cases of the new coronavirus variant, the Noida city's active cases reached 99--the highest in Uttar Pradesh at the moment
Listen to this article
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has extended the Epidemic Diseases Act till March 31, 2022 amid the Omicron outbreak in the country. Although the state has reported only three cases of the new coronavirus variant, the Noida city's active cases reached 99--the highest in Uttar Pradesh at the moment.
UP ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that two Omicron cases were reported in Ghaziabad and one in Raebareli. Out of 115 genome sequencing samples, 112 were of Delta variant, he added.