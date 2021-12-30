Uttar Pradesh extends Epidemic Diseases Act till March 31 amid Omicron outbreak

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Although the state has reported only three cases of the new coronavirus variant, the Noida city's active cases reached 99--the highest in Uttar Pradesh at the moment
Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has extended the Epidemic Diseases Act till March 31, 2022 amid the Omicron outbreak in the country. Although the state has reported only three cases of the new coronavirus variant, the Noida city's active cases reached 99--the highest in Uttar Pradesh at the moment.
UP ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that two Omicron cases were reported in Ghaziabad and one in Raebareli. Out of 115 genome sequencing samples, 112 were of Delta variant, he added.