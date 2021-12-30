Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Uttar Pradesh extends Epidemic Diseases Act till March 31 amid Omicron outbreak

Uttar Pradesh extends Epidemic Diseases Act till March 31 amid Omicron outbreak

Uttar Pradesh currently has 473 active cases of Covid-19
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Livemint

Although the state has reported only three cases of the new coronavirus variant, the Noida city's active cases reached 99--the highest in Uttar Pradesh at the moment

Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday has extended the Epidemic Diseases Act till March 31, 2022 amid the Omicron outbreak in the country. Although the state has reported only three cases of the new coronavirus variant, the Noida city's active cases reached 99--the highest in Uttar Pradesh at the moment.

UP ACS Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that two Omicron cases were reported in Ghaziabad and one in Raebareli. Out of 115 genome sequencing samples, 112 were of Delta variant, he added.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 473 active cases of Covid-19, according to the data shared by the state's health department for a 24-hour period.

State capital Lucknow had 90 active cases, the second highest in the state after Gautam Buddh Nagar, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, India saw the highest single day rise of 180 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the total tally of such infections in the country to 961.

The 961 cases have been detected across 22 states and UTs so far, and 320 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases followed by Maharashtra at 252, Gujarat 97, Rajasthan 69, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

