New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is eyeing investments from 19 countries through the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS 2023), with a focus on middle eastern countries, especially the Gulf region.

State officials are in constant contact with potential investors in the Gulf countries in this regard and entrepreneurs from cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi have even shown interest in six sectors of UP in the initial phase of talks, an official release said.

The sectors in which the Gulf entrepreneurs have shown willingness to invest are power (renewable energy), hospital and medical education, apparel and textiles, agro and food processing, leather and footwear and infrastructure, according to the information received from Invest UP, the nodal agency for UPGIS 2023.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, is holding talks with entrepreneurs from the Gulf countries regarding investment in the state. It is worth mentioning that the state government has set a target of attracting an investment of ₹10 lakh crore through the Uttar Pradesh GIS 2023 event.

The Yogi government has received positive response regarding investment from the UAE’s official Fahd Al Bashir and Saudi Arabia’s Trade Counsellor. Describing Uttar Pradesh as a state with immense possibilities, both diplomats laid special emphasis on building better business relations with the Yogi government.

“Several business houses of the Gulf region have shown interest in investing in UP owing to the investor-friendly policies of the Yogi government, improved law and order situation and better transport facilities and availability of a large manpower," the release said.