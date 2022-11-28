Uttar Pradesh eyes investments from Gulf region through global investor summit1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 02:50 PM IST
The state has set a target of attracting an investment of ₹10 lakh crore through the Uttar Pradesh GIS 2023 event
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is eyeing investments from 19 countries through the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS 2023), with a focus on middle eastern countries, especially the Gulf region.