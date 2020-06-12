LUCKNOW : Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said.

The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616.

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 7,609 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 4,642 active COVID-19 cases.

The recovery rate in the state is over 60%, he said.

A total of 15,607 samples were tested in UP on Thursday, which is so far the highest in a day, Prasad said, adding that altogether 4,19,994 tests have been done in the state. Prasad said now all 75 districts in the state have coronavirus testing machines.

The principal secretary said patients who are opting for treatment early are recovering well, while those who are trying to hide or reaching hospitals late are facing complications in the treatment.

He appealed to patients who have recovered to spread awareness about the dreaded diseases among people. "We would like to use corona winners for creating awareness in the society," he added.

