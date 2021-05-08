Amid speculations on the rising novel coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh and the management of patients, chief minister Yogi Aditynath on Saturday said that UP has been "fighting corona effectively" despite being the most populous state in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, Adityanath said, "Despite being the most populous state of the country, UP is fighting corona effectively. I inspected the integrated COVID Control Center in Bareily. Since last week, 2,800 active cases have reduced in this zone," as reported by news agency ANI.

The chief minister also highlighted that as per the experts' predictions on the rise of Covid-19 cases in the state, UP reported 26,000 new cases on 8 May, Saturday. He said that the prediction pointed at a spike of 1 lakh positive cases per day from May 5.

"It means our COVID strategy and management is successful. From April 30 we're seeing a decline in cases and we also started special screening and testing in villages," informed the CM.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 26,847 new Covid-19 cases, 34,721 recoveries and 298 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the state has reached 2,45,736 while the total tally stands at 14,80,315, according to the health bulletin.

Meanwhile, twelve states accounted for 80.68 per cent of India's over 37.23 lakh active coronavirus cases, according to official data.

Maharashtra has the maximum number of active cases at 6.57 lakh, followed by Karnataka 5,36,661, Kerala 4,02,997, Uttar Pradesh 2,54,118, and Rajasthan 1,99,147 cases.

The other states having large active cases are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana and Bihar.

Ten states accounted for 70.77 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours, out of which Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 54,022, followed by Karnataka 48,781 and Kerala 38,460 new cases.

Among the remaining seven states and union territories with high daily new cases are Uttar Pradesh (27,763), Tamil Nadu (26,465), Delhi (19,832), West Bengal (19,216), Rajasthan (18,231), Andhra Pradesh (17,188) and Haryana (13,867).

However, ten states, including Uttar Pradesh, accounted for 72 per cent of the new recoveries in the country. These are Maharashtra, with maximum recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

India reported a slight dip in new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours with 4,01,078 more people testing positive. The cumulative caseload in the country now stands at 2,18,92,676, said the Union health ministry on Saturday morning.

However, the daily fatalities are continuing to show an upwards trend. As many as 4,187 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,38,270.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.