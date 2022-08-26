Uttar Pradesh: Five killed as fire breaks out at building in Moradabad1 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 08:36 AM IST
Fire broke out in a multi-storey building at Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh killing five people while seven are injured
At least five people are killed and seven are injured after a fire broke out in multi-storey building in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The district administration is currently conducting rescue operations while more details about the incident are awaited.