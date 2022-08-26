At least five people are killed and seven are injured after a fire broke out in multi-storey building in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The district administration is currently conducting rescue operations while more details about the incident are awaited.

The District Magistrate of Moradabad informed about the fire in a three-storey building, in which five are reportedly killed and seven are rescued. The seven people were then rushed to the hospital as they had injuries.

"Five people lost their lives while seven were injured after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Moradabad. People of the same family were residing in the building. The fire department is conducting a further probe to ascertain the reason," said Shailendra Kumar Singh, DM, Moradabad according to news agency ANI.

As per the information, members of the same family were residing in the three-storey building.

The emergency medical officer of the district hospital informed that the dead include at least two children. The deaths are primarily due to fire injuries.

"We are yet to ascertain the details, 4 people including 2 children & 2 adults were brought dead in the hospital after they sustained fire injuries," said Surinder Singh, Emergency medical officer, at District Hospital Moradabad.

