Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a population control bill that calls for debarring those with more than two children from contesting in local polls, as well as preventing them from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and even receiving government subsidy.

The provisions are part of the draft bill, titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, as floated by the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission (UPSLC). The draft is open for public suggestions till July 19.

"The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill," UPSLC has written on its website.

The draft bill also proposes that it shall be the duty of the government to introduce a compulsory subject on population control in all secondary schools.

The bill emphasises on the need to control, stabilise the population of the state for promotion of sustainable development with more equitable distribution, and provide welfare to the population of the state by implementing and promoting two-child norm.

"In Uttar Pradesh, there are the limited ecological and economic resources at hand. It is necessary and urgent that the provision of basic necessities of human life including affordable food, safe drinking water, decent housing, access to quality education, economic/livelihood opportunities, power/electricity for domestic consumption, and a secure living is accessible to all citizens," reads the draft bill.

"It is necessary to ensure healthy birth spacing through measures related to augmenting the availability, accessibility and affordability of quality reproductive health services to achieve the goal of population control, stabilisation and its welfare in the state," it further adds.

As incentives for adopting the two-child policy under the proposed bill, public servants "will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme."

The draft has provisions to constitute a State Population Fund to implement the the population control bill, if it comes into effect.

Regarding government's duties towards population control, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be established at all primary health centres (PHCs). These centres, in collaboration with NGOs, will distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, etc, and spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers. They will also ensure mandatory registration of pregnancies, deliveries, births and deaths across the state.

