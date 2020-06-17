Uttar Pradesh forms labour commission to help out migrant workers

NEW DELHI: The Yogi Adityanath government has set up Uttar Pradesh Labour (Employment Exchange and Job) Commission to ensure social and economic security for migrant workers who have been hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

With over 35 lakh migrant labourers returning to Uttar Pradesh during lockdown, the state government has decided that district administrations will submit monthly reports on the functioning of the Labour Commission to the minister in-charge and also to the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the region.

"The objective of the Commission is to provide maximum employment to the workers at the local level in private and non-government sector as per their skill and employment opportunities. The workers in the state will be given access to employment opportunities by skill development and it will also help the economy of the state gain momentum," said a senior cabinet minister of Uttar Pradesh in the know of development.

Apart from the chief minister who will head the Commission, the other members comprise the minister for labour, minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, agriculture and rural development minister and representatives of industrial and labour organisations chosen by the chief minister.

The Commission will act as a link between the industry and workers to ensure that the latter can be gainfully employed. It will also conduct training programmes to boost workers' skillsets as per industry demand.

"We want to set up a with the help of Employment Exchange Department. The commission will set up a portal that will have skill mapping data of the workers and it will also interact with industrial units to know about manpower requirement in different sectors," the minister added.

The state government also wants the Commission to liaise with other state governments to help provide basic minimum facilities of housing, social security, insurance to workers who get employed.

A board or executive council under the chairmanship of the Commissioner Infrastructure & Industrial Development Department (IIDC) will monitor the work of the Commission.

"The Labour Commission will hold monthly meetings, and the executive council will meet every 15 days. Similarly district level committees will be formed which have weekly meetings. The district administration will provide information on the progress at the executive council meetings," added the minister.

