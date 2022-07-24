Home / News / India / Uttar Pradesh: Forts in Bundelkhand to be new centre of tourism; Check details here
Uttar Pradesh: Forts in Bundelkhand to be new centre of tourism; Check details here
2 min read.09:25 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
While inaugurating the Bundelkhand expressway on 16 July, PM Modi had urged CM Yogi Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world as it has many forts.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The forts in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh would soon get a facelift and will be developed as a new centre of tourism.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The forts in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh would soon get a facelift and will be developed as a new centre of tourism.
This comes after, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that ancient forts located in Bundelkhand region of the state should be repaired, and developed as new centres of tourism.
This comes after, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials that ancient forts located in Bundelkhand region of the state should be repaired, and developed as new centres of tourism.
Earlier, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand expressway on 16 July, PM Modi urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world as it has many forts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand expressway on 16 July, PM Modi urged Adityanath to develop a tourism circuit in the region to attract tourists from all over the world as it has many forts.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi said people from different parts of the world visit many European countries to see forts. "It's a big tourism industry there," he had said.
Modi said people from different parts of the world visit many European countries to see forts. "It's a big tourism industry there," he had said.
Currently, the forts residing in the Bundelkhand region are: Kalinjar Fort, Jhansi Fort, Rampura Fort, Samthar Fort, Baruasagar Fort, Todi Fatehpur Fort, Jagmanpur Fort etc.
Currently, the forts residing in the Bundelkhand region are: Kalinjar Fort, Jhansi Fort, Rampura Fort, Samthar Fort, Baruasagar Fort, Todi Fatehpur Fort, Jagmanpur Fort etc.
While chairing a meeting on maintenance of forts in Bundelkhand, Adityanath had directed officials that besides light and sound shows, camping and trekking facilities at the Kalinjar Fort should be done with private partnership.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While chairing a meeting on maintenance of forts in Bundelkhand, Adityanath had directed officials that besides light and sound shows, camping and trekking facilities at the Kalinjar Fort should be done with private partnership.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Water sports and adventure tourism activities should be started in Barua Sagar lake and in the lake located in the Talbehat Fort, he said, adding that a coffee table book on the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of forts should be brought out.
Water sports and adventure tourism activities should be started in Barua Sagar lake and in the lake located in the Talbehat Fort, he said, adding that a coffee table book on the archaeological, cultural and historical importance of forts should be brought out.
The development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.
The development scheme regarding the development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The development scheme regarding the development of tourism at Rajapur --- the birthplace of Tulsidas -- should be done in a time-bound manner, the chief minister said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
He also said that work to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre, Lucknow, should be completed in a fast manner.
He also said that work to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial and cultural centre, Lucknow, should be completed in a fast manner.
Meanwhile, a week after the opening of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway, a portion it developed deep potholes due to heavy rainfall in the state. However, the chuckholes were repaired instantly and the road opened for traffic movement, the official added, as quoted by news agency PTI.
Meanwhile, a week after the opening of the 296-km-long Bundelkhand expressway, a portion it developed deep potholes due to heavy rainfall in the state. However, the chuckholes were repaired instantly and the road opened for traffic movement, the official added, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well. It is expected to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The 296 km four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well. It is expected to give a major boost to connectivity and industrial development in the region.