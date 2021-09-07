OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP further relaxes Covid night curfew timings: All you need to know

As active Covid-19 cases in the state are declining, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government govt has further relaxed night curfew timings by one hour, news agency ANI reported. After the latest order, the corona night curfew will be imposed in the state from 11 pm to 6 am every day. Earlier the night curfew was in place from 10 pm to 6 am.

UP Covid-19 tally

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh reported 12 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 17,09,457.

Of the 12 cases, two each were reported from Jalaun, Badaun, one each from Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Gorakhpur, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad and Amethi, a government bulletin said. No fresh death was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll stood at 22,861, it said. The active caseload in the state stood at 227.

India Covid-19 tally 

India logged 31,222 fresh cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,30,58,843, while the active cases were recorded below four lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today. The death toll has climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities. The active cases have declined to 3,92,864.

