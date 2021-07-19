1 min read.Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 04:28 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Sneha
UP officials said that special care should be taken for cleanliness
Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated in the state on Wednesday
Gatherings of more than 50 people to celebrate Bakrid and animal sacrifice at public places will not be allowed this year due to the Covid-19 situation, said the Uttar Pradesh government in fresh directives.
A decision regarding this was taken during a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM told senior officials to make all necessary arrangements for the festival, an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.