Gatherings of more than 50 people to celebrate Bakrid and animal sacrifice at public places will not be allowed this year due to the Covid-19 situation, said the Uttar Pradesh government in fresh directives.

A decision regarding this was taken during a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM told senior officials to make all necessary arrangements for the festival, an official spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

In view of Covid, not more than 50 people should gather at any place at a given time for any event related to Bakrid, the official said.

It should also be ensured that no cow, camel or any other banned animal is sacrificed anywhere. Only designated places or private premises should be used for animal sacrifices, he said.

Special care should be taken for cleanliness, the official added.

Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated in the state on Wednesday.

Orders in other states

The Assam government has issued directions that say no public gatherings will be allowed on Eid. State health minister Keshab Mahanta has urged people to celebrate the festival at their homes.

Prayers at mosques will be allowed with a maximum of five persons, he said.

Prior to this, the Andhra Pradesh government had issued guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) Eid prayers.

The government said that in order to avoid large congregations, Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) prayers shall not be performed in Eidgahs or at open places.

Prayers must only be performed in Masajids (mosques) confining with the 50% occupancy following social distancing norms.

The Rajasthan government has banned all religious programmes and congregations in the state, including Eid and Kanwar Yatra.





