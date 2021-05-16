Uttar Pradesh gearing up to tackle black fungus, third COVID wave: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday stated that the state government is gearing up to tackle the possible third wave of Covid-19 and spread of black fungus infection among cured patients that has become a new challenge.

During a visit in Noida on Sunday, the chief minister told reporters, the state government is focusing on ensuring awareness and treatment of the black fungus infection, which has emerged as a challenge for the people who have recovered from Covid-19.

He also said, "The government is already preparing an action plan to effectively check the third wave."

Black Fungus: A new challenge

Pointing out that black fungus has emerged as a “new challenge", Yogi said, the state government has issued an advisory regarding it besides conducting virtual meetings with health officials and medical colleges in every district.

"For black fungus, there should not be any problem if its timely treatment is ensured," the chief minister said.

“The government’s advisory also calls for a comprehensive awareness campaign to inform people about the cause, symptoms and treatment of black fungus," Adityanath said.

The government is quickly working on ensuring treatment of black fungus in all districts of the state, he further added.

The comments come the day after AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria attributed the new malady to the misuse of steroids in the treatment of Covid-19 patients and asked hospitals to follow the infection control protocols.

Preparedness for third COVID wave

Speaking regarding the preparedness to tackle the possible third COVID wave, which the CM fears will affect children more, Adityanath said, “Every district administration has been asked to prepare a dedicated hospital for women and children."

“We have 2,220 ambulances of 102 service which are dedicated for women and children and for their emergency services besides providing them telephonic consultation from these hospitals," he said.

The chief minister said arrangements are also being made to set up paediatric intensive care units (ICU) in every district and every medical college amid the apprehensions of an impending third wave.

Uttar Pradesh reports 311 COVID deaths, 10,682 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 17,546 with 311 more fatalities while the infection tally climbed to 16,19,645 as 10,682 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, officials said on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 24,837 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease taking the total number of patients discharged so far in the state to 14,39,096. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,63,003; the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

