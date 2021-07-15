NEW DELHI: The country’s second largest state economy and home to largest number of small businesses, Uttar Pradesh is going full swing in giving a leg up to its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with an eye on assembly polls next year.

Sidharth Nath Singh, state minister for MSME, said gross state domestic product (GSDP) which was at Rs12 trillion in 2017, is at ₹17-18 trillion at present and will continue to rise on the back of a strong push given to rural economy through MSMEs. Singh also holds the portfolios of investment promotion, export promotion, NRI, khadi and villages industries, sericulture industries, handloom and textiles.

“By the time we go to elections next year, we would have crossed Rs19 trillion," the minister said on Thursday at a virtual interaction with reporters.

“MSMEs are the backbone of employment and industrialisation in the state," the minister said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party government had created a strategy to revive the rural economy when it assumed office in 2017.

Uttar Pradesh has been courting private investments, offering credit to MSMEs that suffered due to mobility restrictions and the fall in demand during the pandemic, the minister said. One element of the state’s strategy is to support products that specific regions in the state are known for, such as sticky rice, which is now being exported.

“Today, in spite of covid, buyers in Japan and Singapore are engaging with our farmers for this product," the minister said. Similarly, silk is being promoted in Varanasi. Making of idols for various festivals and religious events is another sector where of craftsmen have started seeing a big jump in earnings, the minister explained. The state is now helping many of its small businesses to reach global markets.

Uttar Pradesh's efforts at supporting small businesses will have a huge impact on India’s economy and livelihoods, given that the state is home to nearly 9 million MSMEs accounting for 14.2% of such enterprises in the country, as per data available from central government. MSMEs account for about 30% of India’s GDP.

Small businesses have helped to revive Uttar Pradesh's economic structure. It has been able to move up from fifth spot in terms of size in 2017 to second at present, the minister said.

