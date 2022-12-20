Uttar Pradesh gets investment commitments worth ₹20,000 cr from Singapore2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 01:51 PM IST
- Singapore is a partner country in UPGIS to be held from February 10-12, 2023 in Lucknow
During the four day presentation in Singapore, the country's investors have committed nearly ₹20,000 crores of investment in Uttar Pradesh in a range of fields such as data centres, logistics services and education. The investments were committed following a four-day presentation, which concluded on Monday, by the UP Global Investment Summit (UPGIS) delegation led by State Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh.