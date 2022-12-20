During the four day presentation in Singapore, the country's investors have committed nearly ₹20,000 crores of investment in Uttar Pradesh in a range of fields such as data centres, logistics services and education. The investments were committed following a four-day presentation, which concluded on Monday, by the UP Global Investment Summit (UPGIS) delegation led by State Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh.

Singapore is a partner country in UPGIS to be held from February 10-12, 2023 in Lucknow.

Hon'ble Minister @swatantrabjp is visiting Institute of Technical Education (ITE), Singapore to explore the various collaboration activities that can be done with the institute.

“It was a very successful trip. The G2G (government to government) engagement was very warm and fruitful," Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh said.

He added, "The ₹20,000 crore (USD 200 billion) intended investments will be in infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, inland waterways, logistics and warehousing, food and agro-processing, educational institutions, skilling centres, waste management, and the like".

According to chief executioive officer Noida authority, around ₹7,700 crore more MoUs were signed on MOnday for investment in semiconductor (FAb), IT park, agro processing, skills, waterways and smart city in UP.

Around ₹7700 cr more MoUs signed today in presence of Hble Min @swatantrabjp for investment in Semiconductor (Fab), IT park, Agro processing, skills, waterways & smart city in UP

Besides, the UP governemnt signed 12 financial Memoranda of Understanding with Singapore-based corporations and investors during the visit from December 15-19.

One non-financial MoU was signed with the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) for exploring business opportunities and collaboration in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation visited the Singapore Institute of Technical Education and has expressed interest in an MoU to set up similar education and training institutes in UP.

The visit included a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry- Enterprise Singapore CEOs roundtable conference and also a round table meeting with the Singapore Business Federation, said Director of the FICCI in Singapore, Navita M. Myer.

FICCI, as an industry partner of the UPGIS, and the High Commission of India, organised the delegation visit and meetings in Singapore.

UP Global Investment Summit (UPGIS) delegation led by State Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh held a series of meetings and discussed prospects and collaboration opportunities in their state with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu Hai Yien.