Uttar Pradesh gets investment commitments worth 20,000 cr from Singapore

During the four day presentation in Singapore, the country's investors have committed nearly ₹20,000 crores of investment in Uttar Pradesh in a range of fields such as data centres, logistics services and education. The investments were committed following a four-day presentation, which concluded on Monday, by the UP Global Investment Summit (UPGIS) delegation led by State Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}