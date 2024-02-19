Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit: PM Modi launches projects worth ₹10 trillion
PM Modi reflected on Uttar Pradesh's crucial contribution to India's rural and agricultural economy, calling for stakeholders to seize the opportunities at hand.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 trillion. This projects, announced at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, spans a variety of sectors including manufacturing, renewable energy, IT & ITeS, food processing, housing, real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and education.