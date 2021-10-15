An empty goods train derailed at Tundla-Kanpur near Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, said North Central Railway.

According to the North Central Railway, the train derailed between Ambiapur and Rusa stations at Tundla-Kanpur section under Prayagraj division at 4 am today, blocking the up and down lines at the section.

Restoration work is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

