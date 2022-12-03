The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new rule regarding jobs based on 'compassionate ground'. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the state government has allowed dependent children of teachers and non-teaching staff of govt-aided secondary schools eligible for jobs on compassionate grounds. That means if an employee of 4,512 such schools running across the state dies in harness, his/her grandchildren, if any, will get a job in that school.
Until now the widow/widower, son, the unmarried or widowed daughter of the deceased only were considered as dependent family members of the deceased employee for compassionate appointments.
However, under the amended guidelines, if the wife or husband, son or adopted son, daughters, widowed daughter-in-law, dependent unmarried brother, unmarried sister, or widowed mother, any of these are non-existent of deceased, in that case, dependent grandson or unmarried granddaughter will get an appointment.
Moreover, a dependent will have to attain a course on computer concepts (CCC) qualification within a year of getting appointed if the dependent does not already have this qualification.
After the recent amendments made to the Intermediate Act 1921, the Uttar Pradesh government has abolished creating supernumerary posts in state-run schools.
Earlier, in case of non-availability of a post, additional supernumerary posts were created and compassionate appointments were made against them. However, now in the new system, the dependent will be appointed in the same school where the deceased was employed.
If there is no vacant post in the school concerned, the dependants would be absorbed into the district or division-level office. And, if there is no vacant job post even at the divisional level, the appointment will be considered in any other district outside the division.
The family member of the deceased employee will have to apply the concerned DIoS within seven days of the death of the employee for an appointment to the post of an assistant teacher or non-teaching cadre.
Besides, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has also made amendments to the district-level committees that are set up for appointments.
HT reported that the senior principal of a government intermediate college or government girls intermediate college has been made a member of the committee constituted under respective DIoS. Previously respective basic shiksha adhikaris (BSAs) were members of the committee constituted under DIoS.
