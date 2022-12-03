The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a new rule regarding jobs based on 'compassionate ground'. As per a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the state government has allowed dependent children of teachers and non-teaching staff of govt-aided secondary schools eligible for jobs on compassionate grounds. That means if an employee of 4,512 such schools running across the state dies in harness, his/her grandchildren, if any, will get a job in that school.

