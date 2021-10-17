Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh govt announces 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 victims

Uttar Pradesh govt announces 50,000 ex-gratia for kin of Covid-19 victims

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered officials to ensure that no eligible family is deprived of announced compensation.
1 min read . 09:50 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

A team, led by district magistrate, is to be formed in every district of the state for proper implementation of distributing financial relief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to pay 50,000 as compensation to families of people who have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the state.

In a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, the Chief Minister ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of Covid-19 victims.

Adityanath further directed officials to ensure that no eligible family is deprived of their entitlement and detailed guidelines in this regard should be issued soon.

A team is to be formed in every district of the state for proper implementation of distributing financial relief. These teams will be led by district magistrates of respective districts.

As per data released by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 22,898 deaths due to the virus so far. There are 129 active cases in the state, as per central government data.

