The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel the class 12 intermediate board exams in view of the Covid-19 situation, said Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Thursday.

Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state.

The decision comes two days after the central government announced its decision to cancel the class 12 exams, bringing relief to numerous students and parents as the country continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

After the government's decision, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel its class 12 board examinations this year.

Sharma had on Wednesday said that the state could conduct exams for the duration of 90 minutes in April if the coronavirus curve declines further.

"The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Secondary Education Board) had on Saturday cancelled the board’s high school (class 10) examinations in the wake of the Covid-19 situation," he said.

"It proposed the class 12 exam in the second week of July, if the pandemic situation eases by then, with a duration of 90 minutes for each paper instead of the usual three hours," added the minister.

Welcoming the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 examination, Sharma expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the decision is in the interests of students, parents and teachers.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state reported 115 fresh Covid-19 deaths and 1,514 infections on Wednesday, pushing the state's overall figures to 20,787 fatalities and 16,93,992 cases, the health department said.

The 1,514 fresh cases include 96 from Meerut, 79 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 70 from Saharanpur, 60 from Gorakhpur, 58 from Varanasi, 55 from Bulandshahr, 54 from Lucknow, 52 each from Muzaffarnagar and Jaunpur, a release said.

In the past 24 hours, 4,939 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,44,511, it said, adding the recovery rate has gone up to 97.1 per cent.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 28,694.









