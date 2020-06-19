After the Delhi government announced a price cap for COVID-19 RT-PCR test, the Uttar Pradesh government has also fixed the maximum price at ₹2,500.

"The price has been fixed in two categories. The first one relates to the corona testing at private or corporate hospitals. In this case, the charges will not be more than ₹2,000 per person. The same applies to a situation where these hospitals tie up with private labs. The second category is that of private pathology or diagnostic labs where the rate cannot exceed ₹2,500," a government spokesperson said.

Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad, said that no private lab or hospital will be able to charge more than ₹2,500 from patients for the corona testing.

According to the order, in case labs were found to be overcharging, they will be booked under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Act. Health officials also pointed out that all private labs will have to inform the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of the respective districts and the ICMR in case any person was found to be positive. The labs were also expected to cooperate for quality audit.

"The rate in the private sector has been fixed to guarantee that the public does not suffer at the hands of the labs while ensuring that government labs, which are the mainstay of COVID-19 testing and surveillance, do not get overburdened," said the spokesman.

The Delhi government had on Thursday announced a price cap at ₹2,400 for COVID-19 RT-PCR test.

