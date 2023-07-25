Uttar Pradesh govt considering proposal to raise retirement age of doctors to 65 years1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:51 PM IST
According to the proposal, those doctors who opt to work till 65 years of age will not hold any administrative post
To address the shortage of doctors in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is considering a proposal to increase the retirement age of government doctors from 62 years to 65 years, said a report by Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×