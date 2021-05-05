"Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the partial 'corona curfew' till 7 am on 10 May," news agency ANI quoted ACS Information Navneet Sehgal as saying.
The decision has been taken to curb the spread of the virus.
Until relaxation of the orders, all shops and establishments are required to remain closed. In addition to this, all essential services will be allowed and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue.
The UP government had on 29 April announced that weekend curfews will hereon cover Mondays as well. It had later extended the order till 6 May.
Cases in Uttar Pradesh
The state on Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease.