Uttar Pradesh govt extends Covid-19 curfew till 10 May. Details here

Uttar Pradesh govt extends Covid-19 curfew till 10 May. Details here

A child cycles past a closed college on a deserted street during a lockdown
1 min read . 12:43 PM IST Staff Writer

The UP government had on 29 April announced that weekend curfews will hereon cover Mondays as well. It had later extended the order till 6 May

Amid an alarming surge in coronavirus infections, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further extend the partial curfew imposed in the state.

The restrictions will now be in place till 7 am on 10 May.

The restrictions will now be in place till 7 am on 10 May.

"Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the partial 'corona curfew' till 7 am on 10 May," news agency ANI quoted ACS Information Navneet Sehgal as saying.

The decision has been taken to curb the spread of the virus.

Until relaxation of the orders, all shops and establishments are required to remain closed. In addition to this, all essential services will be allowed and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue.

The UP government had on 29 April announced that weekend curfews will hereon cover Mondays as well. It had later extended the order till 6 May.

Cases in Uttar Pradesh

The state on Tuesday breached the 350-mark for daily Covid-19 deaths as 352 patients succumbed to the viral disease.

However, one-day recoveries outstripped new cases by over 12,500, according to official figures.

The state reported 25,858 new cases and 38,683 recoveries, the data showed.

The latest additions take the state's overall coronavirus numbers to 13,798 fatalities, 13,68,183 infections and 2,72,568 active cases.

The total number of patients discharged from hospitals in the state stands at 10,81,817.

Of the 352 fresh deaths, Kanpur accounted for a whopping 66 fatalities, followed by Ghaziabad (24), Lucknow (22). Varanasi (19), Jhansi (15) and Gautam Buddh Nagar (11), the state government said.

Meanwhile, in order to protect villages from the pandemic, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a mega testing campaign in rural areas from 5 May.

Under this drive, monitoring committees will go door-to-door to check people’s temperature and oxygen levels with infrared thermometers and pulse oximetres

