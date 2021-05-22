To check the spread of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh , the state government on Saturday announced to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till May 31, news agency ANI reported.

An official stated, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 31. Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work etc. will continue uninterrupted.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted," the statement said, adding that the measure gave positive results.

"In this regard, a decision has been taken to extend the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31," the statement added.

The curfew was initially enforced till 17 May. Last week, the state government extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am of 24 May. Until the relaxation of the orders, all shops and establishments are required to remain closed in containment zones.

The UP government had on 29 April announced that weekend curfews will hereon cover Mondays as well. It had later extended the order till 6 May and then extended it further till 10 May.

The Allahabad High Court had on 27 April urged the state government to impose a lockdown for two weeks to contain the sharp spike in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 cases in the state dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482, an official said. The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the recovery percentage of the state is over 93 per cent.

He further added, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 94,482. On April 30, there were over 3.10 lakh active cases in UP.

(With inputs from agencies)

