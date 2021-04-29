OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh govt extends weekend lockdown till Mondays, releases guidelines: Details here

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.

"The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday 8 pm till Tuesday 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said here.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

He said that consequent to the decision, all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am.

Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, the official said, but refused to term it a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead.

Political/sports /entertainment/religious gatherings are prohibited. Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals. Malls, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, etc to remain shut.

All public transport, incl rail, metro, buses, cabs to run at 50% capacity. Both public and private offices allowed to have up to 50% of staff in office.

The chief minister, according to a statement, said 'corona curfew' in the night (from 8 pm to 7 am) should be implemented across the state strictly.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
One oxygen tanker reaches Jabalpur railway station through Oxygen express from Bokaro, amid a shortage of oxygen due to rising COVID cases, in Jabalpur.Premium Premium

Indian Railways expand operations of Oxygen Express to Haryana and Telangana

2 min read . 05:04 PM IST
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

Chief General Naravane briefs PM Modi about Indian Army’s covid assistance

1 min read . 04:48 PM IST
Maharashtra vaccinated 2,705 healthcare workers with the first dose and 6,813 with the second dose.Premium Premium

Maharashtra: Covid-19 vaccination drops by 1.5 lakh amid vaccine shortage

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinePremium Premium

EU clinches Covid vaccine deal with Pfizer as doses surge in the Bloc

2 min read . 04:11 PM IST

The CM said that the availability of Remdesivir drug is being ensured free of cost in government hospital and it is also being supplied to private hospitals.

He asked district administrations to keep the entire details of demand and supply, the statement said.

The DRDO is setting up a hospital each at Lucknow and Varanasi with all facilities, the CM said, adding it will start functioning soon.

Meanwhile, record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases.

A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.

So far, 8,96,477 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

More than 2.25 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total samples tested so far to 4.03 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout