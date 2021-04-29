He said that consequent to the decision, all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am.
Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.
During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, the official said, but refused to term it a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead.
Political/sports /entertainment/religious gatherings are prohibited. Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals. Malls, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, etc to remain shut.
All public transport, incl rail, metro, buses, cabs to run at 50% capacity. Both public and private offices allowed to have up to 50% of staff in office.
The chief minister, according to a statement, said 'corona curfew' in the night (from 8 pm to 7 am) should be implemented across the state strictly.