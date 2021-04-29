Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government Thursday decided to increase the duration of weekend lockdown by 24 hours, announcing that it will now cover Mondays too.

"The weekend closure will now be applicable from Friday 8 pm till Tuesday 7 am," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Navneet Sehgal said here.

He said that consequent to the decision, all shops and establishments will now remain closed between Friday 8 pm and Tuesday 7 am.

Presently, the weekend lockdown in the state begins at Friday 8 pm and ends at Monday 7 am.

During this period, all essential services will be allowed and vaccination drive will continue, the official said, but refused to term it a "lockdown", preferring "closure" instead.

Political/sports /entertainment/religious gatherings are prohibited. Only 50 people allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals. Malls, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, etc to remain shut.

All public transport, incl rail, metro, buses, cabs to run at 50% capacity. Both public and private offices allowed to have up to 50% of staff in office.

The chief minister, according to a statement, said 'corona curfew' in the night (from 8 pm to 7 am) should be implemented across the state strictly.

The CM said that the availability of Remdesivir drug is being ensured free of cost in government hospital and it is also being supplied to private hospitals.

He asked district administrations to keep the entire details of demand and supply, the statement said.

The DRDO is setting up a hospital each at Lucknow and Varanasi with all facilities, the CM said, adding it will start functioning soon.

Meanwhile, record single-day rise of 298 COVID-19 fatalities in Uttar Pradesh pushed the death toll to 12,241 on Thursday, while the infection tally mounted to 12,17,955 with 35,156 fresh cases.

A total of 25,613 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 3,09,237.

So far, 8,96,477 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

More than 2.25 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total samples tested so far to 4.03 crore, the highest in the country, Prasad said

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.