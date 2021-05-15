Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am of 24 May.

The curfew is currently enforced till 17 May. Until relaxation of the orders, all shops and establishments are required to remain closed in containment zones. However, all essential services will be allowed and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will continue.

Outside containment zones, grocery shops, and shops selling essential items of daily use such as milk and vegetables can remain open. Pharmacies and shops selling surgical instruments will also not come under the purview of the order. Though the government has said those searching for medicines and oxygen will not be stopped, it has already introduced an e-pass system.

The UP government had on 29 April announced that weekend curfews will hereon cover Mondays as well. It had later extended the order till 6 May and then extended it further till 10 May.

The Allahabad High Court had on 27 April urged the state government to impose a lockdown for two weeks to contain the sharp spike in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday registered 281 fresh COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 17,283, while the infection count climbed to 16,09,140 with 12,547 more cases, according to the official data.

Of the fresh COVID-19 deaths, Meerut reported 19 fatalities, Chandauli 15, Kanpur 14, Lucknow and Auriaya 12 each. Ten deaths each were reported from Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, the state government said in a statement issued here.

Of the 12,547 new cases, 879 were reported from Meerut, 801 from Gorakhpur and 617 from Lucknow.

A total of 28,404 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours in the state, taking the total number of those recovered so far to 14,14,259.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,77,643, the statement said.

More than 2.56 lakh samples were tested in the past 24 hours. So far, over 4.44 crore samples have been tested in the state, it said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.