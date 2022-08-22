Uttar Pradesh govt gears up to build India’s first education township

The Uttar Pradesh government said the move will provide high-quality education to the youth and equip them with a variety of professional skills in a single place.
In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build an education township in the state. As per the Yogi Adityanath government, the education township will be developed on the idea of 'Single Entry, Multiple Exit'. The government said the move will provide high-quality education to the youth and equip them with a variety of professional skills in a single place. Besides, it will provide accommodation and many other facilities to both students and teachers.
Yogi had recently directed authorities to prepare a comprehensive action plan for setting up five education townships in the state during a meeting with the representatives of consultancy firm Deloitte India to explore ways to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy.
"The Government’s objective behind the education township is to provide high-quality education to the youth and equip them with a variety of professional skills in one place. Built on the idea of 'Single Entry, Multiple Exit' (come like a blank paper and carry multiple skills), the focus of this township will be on high-end education, which will cater to students from not only the country but also African, Latin American and Central Asian countries," the Chief Minister's office wrote.
Here's what all will be included in Uttar Pradesh's education township:
Prestigious government and private universities of the country and the world will be able to open their campuses in the township.
There will be primary and secondary schools like Atal Residential Schools in the same place.
Universities and colleges will be established for undergraduate and postgraduate studies wherein studies and research works related to management, technology, law, and medicine will be carried out.
The education township will also feature skill development universities where training will be imparted to the youth in different types of skills. Besides, many other coaching institutes like Abhyudaya will be started in these education townships so that more and more students can be successful in competitive examinations like NEET, IIT, Union Public Service Commission etc to be held in the country and the state.
Accommodations will be provided to both teachers and students at the education township.
With the introduction of the 'Single Entry, Multiple Exit' system in the state, students will be able to avail of cheap education loans.
