Uttar Pradesh govt gears up to build India’s first education township

In a first, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to build an education township in the state. As per the Yogi Adityanath government, the education township will be developed on the idea of 'Single Entry, Multiple Exit'. The government said the move will provide high-quality education to the youth and equip them with a variety of professional skills in a single place. Besides, it will provide accommodation and many other facilities to both students and teachers.

