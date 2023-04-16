Uttar Pradesh govt imposes curfew after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

Uttar Pradesh Government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the state after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday.

Days, after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, Atiq and his brother Ashraf Ahmed, were killed yesterday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter.

"CM Yogi immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. Chief Minister also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," according to the state government officials.

Uttar Pradesh Police has nabbed three people pertaining to the murder.

The state police said that the shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf on Saturday night were posing as Journalists at the spot of the incident.

"Shooters were posing as journalists. As Atiq reached for a check-up, they were surrounded by other journalists and got close to Atiq and his brother. One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. While one was roaming with a mike where it was written NCR News. Third was assisting both," UP Police said.

"As Atiq reached the hospital, reporters started questioning them after 2 lines, one guy fired on his head from very close and Atiq fell down. Another two guys also threw the camera and mike and started firing," an official stated.

In the aftermath of the incident, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this incident is a perfect example of the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's failure to law and order system in the state.

Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and said," Atiq and his brother were in police custody. He was handcuffed. JSR slogans were also raised. The killing of both is the failure of Yogi's law and order system. Those celebrating encounter Raj are also responsible for this murder".

Earlier Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that crime has peaked in the state and the morale of the "criminals" has grown by leaps and bounds.

"Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambiance of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambiance," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.