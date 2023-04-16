Uttar Pradesh govt imposes curfew after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead

Uttar Pradesh govt imposes curfew after Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot dead2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 06:16 AM IST
- Uttar Pradesh Police has nabbed three people pertaining to the murder.
- The state police said that the shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf on Saturday night were posing as Journalists at the spot of the incident
Uttar Pradesh Government has imposed Section 144 of CrPC across the state after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday.
