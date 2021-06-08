The Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday announced that exams would be held only for final year students in undergraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 in the view of the pandemic. First year students will be directly promoted to second year, while second year students will be evaluated based on last year's performance, the government further said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Tuesday, only final year exams would be held in undergraduate courses as per the guidelines issued for annual and semester examinations in state and private universities for the academic year 2020-21 that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further said that in the universities, where the first-year exams in undergraduate courses were not held, the students will be promoted to the second year. However, based on the second-year exams in 2022, the marks for their first year will be decided.

For students in the second year, who have appeared in the first year examinations in 2020, their marks can be decided based on the score in the first year, and accordingly they can be promoted to the third year, he said in a statement.

Sharma said, Guidelines have also been issued for exams to post-graduate and semester courses. Practical tests will not be held, and the marks will be decided based on theory examinations. The oral examinations (viva voce), if needed, will be held online.

The examination system will be simplified at the university level and the results will be declared by August 31, Sharma said in the statement.

Uttar Pradesh government relaxes COVID curbs

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended relaxation in Covid restrictions to all 75 districts of the state, with the active cases coming down the 600-mark in each of these districts.

The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for the entire day) will, however, continue throughout the state, an official spokesman said.

By Monday, the relaxation was extended to 72 districts barring Meerut, Lucknow and Gorakhpur.

"There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600," the spokesman said.

In a high-level meeting convened through virtual medium on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the COVID-19 situation and decided to give the relaxations in the Covid curfew.

(With inputs from agencies)





