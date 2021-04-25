Amidst the explosive rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued several orders to help citizens combat with the deadly virus.

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday ordered that no fees will be taken for cremating people who died due to COVID-19. Further, the government will also provide masks to the poorer section of the state, free of cost, said a statement released by the government said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The guidelines further stated, in case there is a shortage of beds in government hospitals, the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be done at a private hospital for which the government will provide full reimbursement.

"The state government has fixed rates for COVID testing and treatment. If any complaints are registered against hospitals for charging more fees, strict action will be taken against them under the Epidemic Act," it also added.

"The COVID hospitals have been ordered to publicly announce the number of vacant beds twice during the day," it reads.

"The COVID-19 infected patients, who are in home isolation, will be provided with a COVID kit which shall include medicines for seven days," the statement said.

The government also said that Remdesivir injections will be provided free of cost to COVID-19 patients at government hospitals.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for one crore doses of covid-19 vaccine. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Uttar Pradesh govt has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines (50 lakh doses of Covishield & Covaxin each) for the vaccination drive starting May 1."

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike in new infections and coronavirus-related deaths with 38,055 fresh cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the virus tally to 10,51,314 and the toll to 10,959, according to an official statement.

The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday, ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 74.53 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day.

It also said, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Bihar and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily COVID-19 new cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

