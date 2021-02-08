Uttar Pradesh: Govt issues guidelines for reopening schools for classes 1 to 8

The Yogi Adityanath government has issued guidelines for the reopening of schools in Uttar Pradesh for classes 6 to 8 from 10 February and from 1 March for students of classes 1 to 5 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The classes will be held only twice a week for now and only 50% of the students will be allowed to attend them, as per the Basic Education Department in Uttar Pradesh.

A timetable for class one to class eight has also been announced by Director of Basic Education, Sarvandra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

All the school authorities have been asked to take coronavirus prevention measures while conducting the classes.

Mid-day meals will also be provided to the students while ensuring precautionary measures in the schools.

"It will be mandatory for all the schools to get a written consent letter from parents to send their students for attending classes. Parents will also give complete information about the health status of students and about their national and international travel if any," read the guidelines issued by the UP got.

If the student wants to study from home he will be given an option to study online, it added.

Meanwhile, the UP government has directed all residential schools to reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from 9 February.

The residential schools include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.

He said strict Covid-19 protocol should be maintained by school authoritie1s while resuming classes in their institutions.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 4,438 active cases of Covid-19, 5,88,148 recoveries and 8,686 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

With agency inputs

