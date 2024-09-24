After a series of food contamination incidents reported in the past few months in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on 24 September, issued a new order directing all food centres across the state to clearly display the names and addresses of operators, proprietors, and managers, reported the Times of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Adityanath also directed that chefs and waiters in the establishments wear masks and gloves. In addition, installing CCTV cameras has been made mandatory in all hotels and restaurants.

Previous incidents: The directions from CM Adityanath arrived following reports of a teenager spitting on rotis while preparing them at an eatery in Saharanpur district. The video of the incident went viral on September 12, following which he was arrested.

Among other incidents, a Ghaziabad juice vendor was arrested last week after he was found allegedly mixing urine in fruit juices and serving to customers. While in June, police detained two men in Noida for selling juice contaminated with their saliva.

CM Adityanath appeared concerned with the rise in these incidents and said that the presence of the human waste in food items is disgusting and also poses a serious health risk.

What CM Adityanath said? Highlighting the need to take punitive action against these guilty people, CM Adityanath instructed the authorities to conduct a thorough probe and verification of all food-related establishments—hotels, dhabas, and restaurants.

"Dhabas, restaurants and food establishments must undergo thorough inspections and police verification of all employees should be mandatory. It is crucial to ensure the purity and sanctity of the food being served to the public," TOI quoted CM Adityanath as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also called for amendments to the Food Safety and Standards Act to safeguard public health.