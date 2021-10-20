The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to lift the Covid-induced night curfew imposed between 11 pm and 6 am in the state as the daily infections reduce.

"On directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Corona curfew between 11 pm to 6 am is being lifted in the state," additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said.

The order in this regard has been issued to all the officers concerned.

Uttar Pradesh had earlier lifted the Covid-19 lockdown but was continuing with the night restrictions.

The state reported 11 fresh cases on Wednesday and there are 112 active cases, a senior health official said, adding that 16,87,048 patients have recovered from the virus till now.

Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that more than 10.2 crore people have been given the coronavirus disease vaccine.

He dedicated the milestone to "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's able leadership" and "disciplined people of the state".

“Covid-19 will definitely lose," he said.

This comes as the central government said that more than 99 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far.

Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday that the government has set a target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population by the end of the year.

Aid for Covid victims

CM Adityanath last week directed officials to pay ₹50,000 to family members of persons who had died after contracting Covid-19 in the state.

In a statement issued by the UP government, the CM ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of those who had succumbed to Covid-19.

He also said it should be ensured that no eligible family is deprived of their entitlement and detailed guidelines in this regard should be issued soon.

A team should be formed in every district under the district magistrate for proper implementation of distributing financial relief.

