This comes as the central government said that more than 99 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far.
Union minister of state for health and family welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday that the government has set a target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population by the end of the year.
Aid for Covid victims
CM Adityanath last week directed officials to pay ₹50,000 to family members of persons who had died after contracting Covid-19 in the state.
In a statement issued by the UP government, the CM ordered officials to issue detailed guidelines about financial relief to be given to family members of those who had succumbed to Covid-19.
He also said it should be ensured that no eligible family is deprived of their entitlement and detailed guidelines in this regard should be issued soon.
A team should be formed in every district under the district magistrate for proper implementation of distributing financial relief.
