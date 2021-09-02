Following school re-opening, Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced that it is mandatory for all teachers and school staff, along with their family, to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Offline classes for standard 9 to 12 started from August 16 in the state, while for classes six to eight, schools opened from August 23 and for classes one to five, it started from September 1. However, attendance at the schools are not compulsory.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma at the state legislative council last month had asserted that schools may be closed again if the Covid situation worsens in the state.

"Guardians, teachers and political organisations have also said the offline education should be started even if it is for a shorter period," he said.

Speaking on the topic of vaccination for children, he had said, “The vaccine for children below 18 is not yet available but it is expected to be available by September." He said after the vaccine is available, a campaign will be launched to inoculate children.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 19 COVID-19 cases and two fatalities due to the disease on Wednesday, taking its infection tally to 17,09,351 and the death toll to 22,825. The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 250, the statement said.

Twenty more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 16,86,276.

Over 7.31 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the state, the spokesman added.

(With inputs from agencies)

