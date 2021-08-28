The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to change the name of Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi's constituency Sultanpur after the name of Lord Ram's son, according to the PTI news agency.

Sultanpur Municipal Council chairperson Babita Jaiswal claimed that Sultanpur would be renamed as “Kush Bhavanpur"--son of Lord Ram.

Babita Jaiswal said a memorandum to change the name of the district was handed over to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the district about three months ago and he had assured that it would be done soon, she claimed.

Vijay Singh Raghuvanshi, media in-charge of Maneka Gandhi said the locals had given a letter to her seeking the renaming of Sultanpur as Kush Bhavanpur.

The Revenue Board has also given a go-ahead for the same, he claimed.

It is believed that Sultanpur, which is adjacent to Ayodhya, was the capital of Dakshin Kosala during the Ramayana period. Lord Ram divided his kingdom among his brothers and sons before taking 'jal samadhi'. He gave Dakshin Kosala to his eldest son Kush, who established a new capital city on the banks of Gomti that came to be known as Kush Bhavanpur.

Maneka Gandhi's media in-charge said when Muslim invaders came to India, Alauddin Khilji destroyed the city of Kush Bhavanpur and named it Sultanpur.

Recently, Aligarh district panchayat had also sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government for changing Aligarh’s name to Harigarh.

Yogi Adityanath's government has renamed several UP districts since he became the chief minister of the state in 2016. For instance, Allahabad was changed into Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

