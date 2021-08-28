It is believed that Sultanpur, which is adjacent to Ayodhya, was the capital of Dakshin Kosala during the Ramayana period. Lord Ram divided his kingdom among his brothers and sons before taking 'jal samadhi'. He gave Dakshin Kosala to his eldest son Kush, who established a new capital city on the banks of Gomti that came to be known as Kush Bhavanpur.