A maximum of 100 people can now gather at a place outside of Covid-19 containment zones in Uttar Pradesh , said the state government on Sunday as it relaxed restrictions further, reported news agency PTI .

“In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," said Awanish Awasthi, the additional chief secretary (home) in a letter to police and administration officials.

The letter further stated that a distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangements for guests for any gathering. Further, toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised.

On 7 September, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm.

Covid situation in state

Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.

One case each was reported from Allahabad, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur, it said.

In the past 24 hours, seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,572, the statement said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 193, it said.

