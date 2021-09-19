1 min read.Updated: 19 Sep 2021, 05:47 PM ISTLivemint
Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality
Listen to this article
A maximum of 100 people can now gather at a place outside of Covid-19 containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, said the state government on Sunday as it relaxed restrictions further, reported news agency PTI.
“In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," said Awanish Awasthi, the additional chief secretary (home) in a letter to police and administration officials.