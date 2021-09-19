Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh govt relaxes Covid curbs further; 100 people can now gather in non-containment zones

Uttar Pradesh govt relaxes Covid curbs further; 100 people can now gather in non-containment zones

Premium
A beneficiary receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Uttar Pradesh 
1 min read . 05:47 PM IST Livemint

Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A maximum of 100 people can now gather at a place outside of Covid-19 containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, said the state government on Sunday as it relaxed restrictions further, reported news agency PTI.

A maximum of 100 people can now gather at a place outside of Covid-19 containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, said the state government on Sunday as it relaxed restrictions further, reported news agency PTI.

“In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," said Awanish Awasthi, the additional chief secretary (home) in a letter to police and administration officials. 

“In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," said Awanish Awasthi, the additional chief secretary (home) in a letter to police and administration officials. 

The letter further stated that a distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangements for guests for any gathering. Further, toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised.

The letter further stated that a distance of two yards will have to be maintained in seating arrangements for guests for any gathering. Further, toilets should be adequately cleaned and sanitised.

On 7 September, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm. 

On 7 September, activities were allowed in all the districts of UP on all days of the week from 6 am to 11 pm. 

Covid situation in state 

Covid situation in state 

Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.

One case each was reported from Allahabad, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur, it said.

One case each was reported from Allahabad, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur, it said.

In the past 24 hours, seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,572, the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In the past 24 hours, seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,572, the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The number of active cases in the state stands at 193, it said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 193, it said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!