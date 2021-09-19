This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A maximum of 100 people can now gather at a place outside of Covid-19 containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, said the state government on Sunday as it relaxed restrictions further, reported news agency PTI.
A maximum of 100 people can now gather at a place outside of Covid-19 containment zones in Uttar Pradesh, said the state government on Sunday as it relaxed restrictions further, reported news agency PTI.
“In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," said Awanish Awasthi, the additional chief secretary (home) in a letter to police and administration officials.
“In closed and at open places, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed to gather at a place, while following Covid-19 protocol. Earlier, as per June 19 government order, a maximum of 50 persons were allowed to gather at open and closed places," said Awanish Awasthi, the additional chief secretary (home) in a letter to police and administration officials.