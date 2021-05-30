As Covid-19 cases witness a dip in the states for a few days, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that it will begin unlocking in a phased manner from 1 June, 2021.

The state government announced to permit economic activities in zones with less than 600 active cases from June 1 (7am to 7pm).

The Covid curfew will, however, continue to persist during the weekend, said Chief Secretary. Essential services like vaccination, industrial activities, medical work etc. will continue uninterrupted. Similarly, night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am will also remain until further notice.

Speaking at a press conference, chief minister Yogi Adityanth added, "When active cases will come under 600 the curfew will end automatically. We've eased restrictions in 55 districts from 7 am to 7 pm."

The curfew was initially enforced till 17 May. Last week, the state government extended the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am of 24 May. Until the relaxation of the orders, all shops and establishments are required to remain closed in containment zones.

Earlier, the state health minster on Saturday hinted at a gradual relaxation of lockdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The Corona-19 lockdown was earlier extended in the state to May 31.

"A careful review of the COVID situation in both rural and urban areas of the state in the meetings held by chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath, along with the efforts of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) to be constantly in touch with the COVID patients, both in home isolation and those with minor symptoms, has made it possible to control the spread of coronavirus in the state," minister Jai Pratap Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh government had started Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, with around 5000-6000 sessions.

Meanwhile, the toll from COVID-19 rose to 20,208 in Uttar Pradesh after 157 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally climbed to 16,88,152 with 2,287 fresh cases, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Fifteen of the new fatalities were reported from Kushinagar, 11 each from Lucknow and Meerut, the UP government's statement said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 153 were reported from Bulandshahr, 146 from Saharanpur, 127 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 119 from Muzaffarnagar and 106 from Lucknow, it said.

