The Uttar Pradesh government announced to relax the night curfew hours by another two hours from June 21 as the coronavirus situation continues to improve in the state. As per a directive, from Monday, the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am, news agency PTI reported.

Shops, malls and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 9 pm on weekdays, the order stated adding, Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays.

Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.

Here is what is allowed, what is not

Markets, outside the containment zones will be allowed to operate till 9 pm.

Government offices will operate with full attendance

Restaurants, eateries will be allowed to operate with 50% capacity

Malls will remain open

During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues

Only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time.

Uttar Pradesh COVID update

With 51 new Covid fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 22,132 on Saturday, while the infection tally reached 17,04,139 after 294 more people tested positive for coronavirus, according to a health bulletin.

Thirteen deaths have been reported from Lucknow, five from Shahjahanpur, four each from Ayodhya and Hathras, three each from Kanpur Nagar and Lakhimpur Kheri, two each from Unnao, Pilibhit, Auraiyya and Bhadohi, and one each from Meerut, Allahabad, Bulandshahr, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Ambedkar Nagar, Jalaun, Sant Kabirnagar, Sambhal, Kanpur Dehat and Mahoba, the bulletin said.

Of the 294 fresh cases, 27 have been reported from Lucknow, 26 from Varanasi, 16 from Meerut, 12 each from Kanpur Nagar and Gorakhpur and 11 each from Allahabad and Rae Bareli, among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 592 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,77,050.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 4,957, the bulletin said.

(With inputs from agencies)

