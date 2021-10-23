Taking to Twitter, the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to rename the Faizabad railway station.

It will be called the Ayodhya Cantt railway station, the tweet said, adding that the decision was taken by the chief minister.

The Yogi Adityanath government in 2008 had renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya.

The BJP government had also changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Mughalsarai railway junction as Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay junction.

Earlier this week, Adityanath said that the state government is working on 11 airports including two international airports at Ayodhya and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Uttar Pradesh government is working on the construction of 11 new airports in the state. Work on two international airports - at Ayodhya and at Gautam Buddh Nagar is on. The construction work on the Ayodhya airport is at war footing while the work on Gautam Buddh Nagar is also underway," said the Chief Minister at the inauguration event of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the Kushinagar Airport, Adityanath said, "Till 2014, air connectivity of Uttar Pradesh was only limited to 14 to 16 destinations. I am proud to announce that the Kushinagar airport would connect the state to 75 places. It is a fully functional airport".

"This airport is not only beneficial for Uttar Pradesh but also for Bihar and Nepal," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

