Uttar Pradesh govt to rename Faizabad railway junction

"Uttar Pradesh government is working on the construction of 11 new airports in the state. Work on two international airports - at Ayodhya and at Gautam Buddh Nagar is on. The construction work on the Ayodhya airport is at war footing while the work on Gautam Buddh Nagar is also underway," said the Chief Minister at the inauguration event of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.