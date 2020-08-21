Uttar Pradesh govt to table 17 important Bills in Assembly tomorrow

In March this year, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel had promulgated an ordinance for recovery of damages to public and private properties from rioters and protesters, and to provide the setting-up of tribunals to adjudicate claims for damages and recover them. As per the statement of object and reasons (SOR) of the ordinance, it aims at dealing with "all acts of violence at public places and to control its persistence and escalation, and to provide for the recovery of damage to public or private property during hartal, bundh, riots, public commotion or protests."