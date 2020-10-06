Home >News >India >Uttar Pradesh govt urges Supreme Court to direct CBI probe in Hathras case
The state government said investigation by the central agency would obviate hindrance being created by certain vested interests in the fair and impartial investigation. (Photo: Mint)
The state government said investigation by the central agency would obviate hindrance being created by certain vested interests in the fair and impartial investigation. (Photo: Mint)

Uttar Pradesh govt urges Supreme Court to direct CBI probe in Hathras case

1 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2020, 11:56 AM IST PTI

The Dalit teen had died of grievous injuries in a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men

NEW DELHI : The UP government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI probe into the alleged gang-rape and death of a Dalit woman in Hathras, saying it will ensure that no vested interests is able to create a fake and false narrative with "oblique motives".

In an affidavit filed in response to a PIL, which has been listed for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, the state government said it is important that the investigation is carried out by an independent central agency.

The Dalit teen had died of grievous injuries in a Delhi hospital on September 29, a fortnight after she was allegedly raped at her village by four upper caste men.

The state government said investigation by the central agency would obviate hindrance being created by certain vested interests in the fair and impartial investigation.

A CBI probe will ensure that no vested interests will be able to create a fake and false narrative with oblique motives, the UP government said.

The affidavit said the state government has already requested the Central government to take over the investigation through CBI.

Besides the alleged gang-rape case, the state government has also sought CBI probe into the FIR related to the alleged criminal conspiracy to spread caste conflict, instigating violence, incidents of vicious propaganda by sections of media and political interests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
KPCC President D K Shivakumar with his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh addressing their supporters in front of their residence after CBI enquiry in Bengaluru on Monday

CBI claims unearthing ‘incriminating documents’ from raids on Shivakumar

2 min read . 05 Oct 2020
The plea has been filed by 20 UPSC aspirants against conducting of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination on October 4.

UPSC tells SC impossible to defer exams further,matter to be heard on Wednesday

4 min read . 28 Sep 2020
Washington: Judge Amy Coney Barrett speaks after President Donald Trump announced her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. AP/PTI Photo(AP27-09-2020_000013A) (AP)
wsj

What Trump pick Amy Coney Barrett could mean for future of the Supreme Court

10 min read . 27 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout